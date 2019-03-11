One of the most anticipated Air Max releases to celebrate Air Max Day now has an expected release date. The Nike Air Max 97 Neon Seoul is a hybrid iteration of the popular silhouette that was designed by Gwang Shin, one of the winners of Nike’s On Air contest. The shoe is inspired by the city’s neon signs and comes covered in a matte black leather base with the highlight neon red and blue colors used across its wavy synthetic overlay that is also laid atop a white underlay for the upper. The colors also draw inspiration from the Taeguk symbol, followed by neon red outlining the Swooshes and Seoul branding located on the left tongue and right insole to complete the design.

The latest reports have the Nike Air Max 97 Neon Seoul releasing on April 13th for a price tag of $200. Will you be attempting to go after a pair?

h/t: py_rates

Available Now on Kixify & eBay